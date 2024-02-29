Amplus Solar commissions solar project in Bikaner

Amplus Solar on Thursday announced commissioning of its 360 MW Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) solar plant in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The solar power generated by project 'Jai' will be shared with Commercial and Industrial (C&I) clients nationwide, enabling them to fulfil their green energy objectives, a statement said.

The implementation of robotic cleaning system at the plant is projected to reduce water consumption by up to 50 million litres per year, demonstrating Amplus' dedication to environmental stewardship, it stated.

Sharad Pungalia, MD & CEO of Amplus, said the project is the culmination of the company's decade-long experience and its futuristic vision for India's clean energy sector.

