NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Kumar Bery inaugurates Nagaland's first histopathology unit in Kohima

In a momentous step toward enhancing cancer diagnosis and treatment in the state, the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Suman Kumar Bery, inaugurated Nagaland's first histopathology laboratory at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) on Tuesday. Speaking on occasion, Suman Kumar Bery said that it was a worthwhile and innovative initiative and a special day of his first visit to Nagaland.

Stating that the government module of NITI Ayog is that all the Chief Ministers come together in a carefully prepared meeting to debate the way forward for India, and the Prime Minister refers to that gathering of Chief Ministers as "Team India," which is to say that people put aside their political differences and essentially dedicate themselves to the welfare of citizens in their state but collectively to the noble cause of raising India to its rightful place in the world. He highlighted that the Prime Minister, who is always urging the country to look ahead, has put before the country the aspiration, vision, and challenge of being a Viksit Bharat by 2047 to ensure a decent standard of living for all its citizens.

"That is the larger frame of why being here at the event is of particular importance because one of the roles of NITI Aayog is to share the best practices," the Vice Chairman stated. "An event like today is what the Prime Minister mentions as the specific genius of India", he said, adding that many of the problems like hunger, and poverty are not quite solved but we can now look beyond them in freeing people, freeing them of the tension and uncertainty of health catastrophe.

Further, he said that he will try and propagate in other states to focus on the mobilization of CSR resources, as it can be very powerful. The state-of-the-art Histopathology Laboratory, funded by Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), will play a pivotal role in early cancer detection. Acknowledging the significance of such initiatives, the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) and the Department of Health & Family Welfare have tirelessly worked to attract CSR projects to Nagaland. These efforts align with the overarching goal of enhancing the well-being of the community and fostering a collaborative approach to address critical health challenges.

NRL's support in establishing this laboratory is crucial for the early detection of cancer, ultimately reducing morbidity and mortality rates. The initiative is made possible through NRL's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding, marking a significant leap forward in the fight against cancer within the state as Nagaland faces a pressing issue with the absence of comprehensive cancer management facilities, compelling patients to seek treatment outside the state and incurring substantial physical, financial, and mental burdens.

Reportedly, Numaligarh Refinery Limited has contributed Rs 1,28, 74,000 for procuring state-of-the-art histopathology equipment. Additionally, Doctors For You (DFY) has bridge-funded approximately Rs 40 lakh, supporting the training of manpower and providing additional resources when needed. (ANI)

