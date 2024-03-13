Putin excludes Danone's assets in Russia from list of placed under temporary management
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 23:05 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Wednesday to exclude Danone's Russian assets from a list of assets placed under temporary Russian state management.
The Kremlin placed the French company's Russian assets under temporary management in July 2023 in retaliation against sanctions on Russian companies abroad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Kremlin
- Danone
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A bill to make abortion a constitutional right goes to a vote in the French Senate
Putin allies tell Macron: Any French troops you send to Ukraine will suffer fate of Napoleon's army
French Senate approves a bill to make abortion a constitutional right
Euro zone bond yields struggling for direction after French, Spanish CPI
Two migrants reported missing after Channel crossing attempt, French authorities say