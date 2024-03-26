On Holi, Delhi man slits throat of wife; accused nabbed

One person has been apprehended for allegedly killing his wife by "slitting" her throat in the national capital, as per police. The police further said that the couple, who have been married for six years, has two children, in the age groups of 5 and 3, respectively. So the Sub-Divisional Magistrate has been informed to initiate procedures under 176 Code of Criminal Procedure, as per police.

The accused has been identified, per police, as Manjeet and the deceased as Arti. The alleged murder took place at Baldhawar Colony, Bakhtawarpur, falling under the jurisdiction of the Alipur police station when the country was celebrating Holi.

According to Delhi Police, a call was recieved at the Police Control Room at 6:50 pm on Monday about a woman having allegedly been "beaten up badly" by her husband. "On reaching the spot, it was found that the woman Aarti was lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit," police said.

"The crime scene inspection and inquiry with the people present at the scene of the crime revealed that Aarti had been murdered in the early morning by her husband, Manjeet," police said. "The accused husband has been apprehended," they said

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 302 and 304B is being registered at the Alipur police station, as per police. (ANI)

