"His passing leaves a profound void": Rahul Gandhi condoles Ramakrishna Mission chief's death

Rahul Gandhi, in a post on Facebook, said that the life and legacy of Swami Smaranananda shine brightly through his unwavering dedication to serving humanity.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 15:01 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the death of Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda, who passed away due to old age ailments at the age of 95. Rahul Gandhi, in a post on Facebook, said that the life and legacy of Swami Smaranananda shine brightly through his unwavering dedication to serving humanity.

"While his passing leaves a profound void, his teachings will live on as a light to guide generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to all his devotees and followers, both in India and around the globe," he added. Swami Smaranananda was admitted to Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan on January 29 with an existing urinary tract infection. He later developed respiratory failure for which he was put on a ventilator on March 3.

Earlier, paying rich tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Swami Smaranananda left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds, and his compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations. "Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the revered President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, dedicated his life to spirituality and service. He left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations. I had a very close relationship with him over the years." PM Modi posted on X.

"I recall my visit to Belur Math in 2020 when I had interacted with him. A few weeks ago in Kolkata, I had also visited the hospital and enquired about his health. My thoughts are with the countless devotees of the Belur Math. Om Shanti." PM Modi added. (ANI)

