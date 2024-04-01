Ukraine's maritime exports hit 11.8 million tonnes in March
01-04-2024
Ukraine's exports by sea hit 11.8 million tonnes in March, the country's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on X.
Ukraine has exceeded expectations with strong grain exports more than two years since Russia began a full-scale invasion of the country.
