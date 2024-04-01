SC stays criminal proceedings against India Today group chairman Aroon Purie and others

The Supreme Court on Monday put a stay on the criminal defamation proceedings against TV Today Network Chairman Aroon Purie and TV anchors Rajdeep Sardesai and Shiv Aroor over a sting operation aired by the organisation in 2016 on an alleged cash-for-votes scam. The report of India Today indicated that certain lawmakers in Karnataka were being bribed in exchange for votes ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in 2016.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also issued notice and sought the response of the Karnataka government in the case. A criminal defamation case was filed in 2016 against Poorie, Sardesai and Aroor by former Karnataka legislator BR Patil, who was among the legislators accused of improprieties in the sting operation report.

Notably, the Karnataka High Court, on December 18, 2023, refused to stay the defamation proceedings. Thereafter, challenging the High Court order, the petitioners approached the apex court. (ANI)

