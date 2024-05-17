Left Menu

"Thrills Await: New Amusement Park in Bhubaneswar Opening May 24"

Wonderla Holidays announced the launch of its newest amusement park at Kumbharbasta near Bhubaneswar, with a Rs 190 crore investment. Opening May 24, 2024, the 50-acre park will feature over 21 rides and can accommodate 3,500 visitors daily. Expected to attract 4 lakh visitors, including from neighboring states, Wonderla aims to create memorable experiences.

Wonderla Holidays, India's largest amusement park chain, on Friday announced the launch of its newest park at Kumbharbasta, near Bhubaneswar.

With an investment of approximately Rs 190 crore, the 50 acre amusement park will present over 21 dry & wet rides, ranging from high-speed coasters to family-friendly attractions, to the visitors.

"We are thrilled to announce that Wonderla Bhubaneswar will open to the public on May 24, 2024. Our journey has always been about creating memorable experiences for our guests, and we are excited to bring this vision to Odisha," the MD of Wonderla Holidays Ltd, Arun K Chittilappilly, said.

Situated around 22.5 km away from Bhubaneswar, the park can accommodate over 3,500 people per day, he said.

Wonderla has amusement parks in Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Kalpataru Nayak, park head-Bhubaneswar, said the company expects to see a footfall of 4 lakh visitors, including from neighbouring states like West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

