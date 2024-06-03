Left Menu

J-K: Massive forest fire breaks out near Suigarh forest in Doda district

A massive fire broke out in a forest adjacent to NH 244 near Suigarh forest in the Pul Doda area in Doda district on Tuesday evening, Ministry of Defence, Jammu said in a press release.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:23 IST
J-K: Massive forest fire breaks out near Suigarh forest in Doda district
Forest fire breaks out near Suigarh forest in Doda district on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out in a forest adjacent to NH 244 near Suigarh forest in the Pul Doda area in Doda district on Tuesday evening, Ministry of Defence, Jammu said in a press release. Ministry of Defence, Jammu spokesperson and PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that two Quick Reaction Teams of Indian Army rushed to the spot at about 07:25 pm for carrying out firefighting.

"Fire brigade reached at 07:35 pm and fire was completely dozed off at about 08:45 pm and no loss of life was reported. Firefighters displayed unmatched bravery, skil and fire control which avoided further spreading of fire in nearby areas with the help of civil water bowser," he said. Lt Col Suneel Bartwal further said that their rapid response and unwavering dedication averted a disaster, earning them profound admiration and gratitude.

"Heroic actions of Indian Army exemplified the selflessness and professionalism of our firefighting teams," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

