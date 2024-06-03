"They have accepted defeat before the results": Kailash Vijayvargiya slams Digvijaya Singh's remarks on EVMs

On Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's statement about EVMs, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said that they have accepted their defeat even before the Lok Sabha poll results. Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "They have accepted their defeat. The results have not been declared yet and Digvijaya Singh has started blaming the EVM. It means that they have accepted their defeat."

A day ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that the INDIA alliance will get 295 seats and form the next government. Without naming the BJP, he said if it gets over 300 seats, then "it is not people's vote but of EVM (electronic voting machine)".

"If people have voted, then they will not get a majority and the figure given by Congress of 295 seats (for INDIA alliance) is correct. If it is '300 paar', it is not the vote of people but of EVM," he said. Congress and some other constituents of the INDIA alliance have insisted that they will get 295 of 543 seats in Lok Sabha polls and form the next government at the Centre. Exit polls, however, have said that BJP-led NDA will return to power with a large majority.

The Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats of the lower house were held across seven phases. The counting of votes will take place tomorrow June 4. (ANI)

