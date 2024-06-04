"Modi govt is once again going to be formed," says Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is once again going to be formed in the country. "We won and lost one seat each. We won the North Goa seat by a margin of over one lakh votes. I am grateful to the people. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi Sarkar is once again going to be formed in the country," CM Sawant told ANI on Tuesday.

"We worked hard to win this seat (South Goa). We accept the result," CM Sawant added. As per the latest trends from the Election Commission, Shripad Yesso Naik of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading over his nearest rival in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

Shripad polled 253812 votes while Ramakant Khalap of the Congress got 140191 votes. Similarly, in South Goa, Captain Viriato Fernande of Congress is leading by 14216 votes over his nearest rival. Captain polled 216022 votes while Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo of BJP got 201806 votes.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP is ahead in 294 seats, while the INDIA bloc is leading in 232 seats, indicating a significant gain for the latter, according to the latest trends. The Congress, which won merely 52 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is currently leading in 95 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 234 seats.

The BJP had won a majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It won 282 seats in 2014 and improved its tally to 303 seats in the 2019 elections. The BJP had set a target of winning 370 seats in the 2024 general elections. The BJP-led NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fought the Lok Sabha elections for a third straight term in office.

The Lok Sabha polls were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)