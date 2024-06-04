Left Menu

"Modi govt is once again going to be formed," says Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is once again going to be formed in the country.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:30 IST
"Modi govt is once again going to be formed," says Goa CM
Goa Chief Minister Pramond Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is once again going to be formed in the country. "We won and lost one seat each. We won the North Goa seat by a margin of over one lakh votes. I am grateful to the people. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi Sarkar is once again going to be formed in the country," CM Sawant told ANI on Tuesday.

"We worked hard to win this seat (South Goa). We accept the result," CM Sawant added. As per the latest trends from the Election Commission, Shripad Yesso Naik of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading over his nearest rival in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

Shripad polled 253812 votes while Ramakant Khalap of the Congress got 140191 votes. Similarly, in South Goa, Captain Viriato Fernande of Congress is leading by 14216 votes over his nearest rival. Captain polled 216022 votes while Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo of BJP got 201806 votes.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP is ahead in 294 seats, while the INDIA bloc is leading in 232 seats, indicating a significant gain for the latter, according to the latest trends. The Congress, which won merely 52 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is currently leading in 95 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 234 seats.

The BJP had won a majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It won 282 seats in 2014 and improved its tally to 303 seats in the 2019 elections. The BJP had set a target of winning 370 seats in the 2024 general elections. The BJP-led NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fought the Lok Sabha elections for a third straight term in office.

The Lok Sabha polls were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024