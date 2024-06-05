Tragic Summer Outing: Three Boys Drown in Sai River

Three young boys drowned in Sai River on Wednesday, casting a shadow of grief over their summer vacation, local police reported.

Aditya Dubey (12), Adarsh Dubey (14), and Shivam Pandey (16) had been visiting relatives in Mau Dandiya village. Their bodies were recovered shortly after the incident and sent for post-mortem examinations, confirmed SHO Aditya Singh.

The community is mourning the sudden loss, as the boys' summer break ended in heartbreaking tragedy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)