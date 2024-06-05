Tragic Summer Outing: Three Boys Drown in Sai River
Three boys drowned in Sai River in Mau Dandiya village while bathing during their summer vacation. The bodies of Aditya Dubey, Adarsh Dubey, and Shivam Pandey were recovered and sent for post-mortem. This tragic incident has left the community in shock.
Three young boys drowned in Sai River on Wednesday, casting a shadow of grief over their summer vacation, local police reported.
Aditya Dubey (12), Adarsh Dubey (14), and Shivam Pandey (16) had been visiting relatives in Mau Dandiya village. Their bodies were recovered shortly after the incident and sent for post-mortem examinations, confirmed SHO Aditya Singh.
The community is mourning the sudden loss, as the boys' summer break ended in heartbreaking tragedy.
