LBMA Investigates Allegations Against Aneka Tambang: Good Delivery Status Maintained

LONDON BULLION MARKET ASSOCIATION (LBMA) : * SAYS IT TAKES VERY SERIOUSLY ALLEGATIONS RELATING TO PT ANEKA TAMBANG (PERSERO) TBK (LOGAM MULIA)

* SAYS THE INCIDENT REVIEW PROCESS (IRP) HAS BEEN INVOKED TO REVIEW THE CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES * SAYS AT THIS POINT, IT IS DIFFICULT TO COMMIT TO A TIMELINE, GIVEN THAT PROCESS INVOLVES NUMEROUS STAKEHOLDERS

* SAYS CURRENTLY PT ANEKA TAMBANG (PERSERO) TBK (LOGAM MULIA) REMAINS ON THE GOOD DELIVERY LIST

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)