Teenage Drama: Stabbing Incident Over Viral Video in Jabalpur
Two teenaged girls in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, stabbed each other after a video of one swimming was circulated online. Both are receiving treatment for knife wounds at a government hospital. The incident occurred after the 18-year-old accused her 19-year-old acquaintance of filming her. Police are investigating cross complaints from both girls.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, two teenage girls in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, engaged in a stabbing incident over a circulating video. The altercation reportedly began after a video clip of one girl swimming was uploaded online, leading her to accuse her acquaintance of filming the act.
Both girls, aged 18 and 19, sustained knife wounds and are being treated at a government hospital. Vipin Tamrakar from the Madhotal police station confirmed the details surrounding the incident, which took place near Kathonda pond.
Authorities are probing cross complaints filed by both parties as investigations continue to unravel the circumstances that led to this violent encounter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Met office predicts severe heat will continue in Madhya Pradesh's Indore
Madhya Pradesh Gears Up for Pollution-Free Kshipra Ahead of Simhastha Mela 2028
CBI Inspector Rahul Raj arrested in Madhya Pradesh Nursing College bribery case, terminated from service: Officials.
Centre notifies appointments of acting Chief Justices of Madhya Pradesh, Madras HC
Justice Sheel Nagu Appointed Acting Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court