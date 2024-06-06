Left Menu

IBBI Unveils New Guidelines for Insolvency Professionals

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has released new guidelines to streamline the appointment of insolvency professionals (IPs), including interim resolution professionals, liquidators, and bankruptcy trustees. Effective from July 1, 2024, a panel of IPs will be set up to avoid administrative delays and prioritize experienced professionals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:19 IST
IBBI Unveils New Guidelines for Insolvency Professionals
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has issued new guidelines aimed at streamlining the appointment process for insolvency professionals (IPs), covering roles such as interim resolution professionals, liquidators, and bankruptcy trustees.

Effective from July 1, 2024, the guidelines introduce a panel of IPs, effective through December 31, 2024, to be shared with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), minimizing administrative delays.

Qualifying IPs must have no pending disciplinary issues or recent convictions, hold valid authorization, and submit an expression of interest. The IBBI will prioritize professionals with extensive experience, ensuring a ready pool of qualified individuals for immediate appointment.

