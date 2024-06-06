IBBI Unveils New Guidelines for Insolvency Professionals

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has issued new guidelines aimed at streamlining the appointment process for insolvency professionals (IPs), covering roles such as interim resolution professionals, liquidators, and bankruptcy trustees.

Effective from July 1, 2024, the guidelines introduce a panel of IPs, effective through December 31, 2024, to be shared with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), minimizing administrative delays.

Qualifying IPs must have no pending disciplinary issues or recent convictions, hold valid authorization, and submit an expression of interest. The IBBI will prioritize professionals with extensive experience, ensuring a ready pool of qualified individuals for immediate appointment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)