Water Park Mayhem: Dispute Over Entry Charges Turns Violent in Chittorgarh

In a dramatic turn of events, a group of individuals allegedly vandalized a section of a water park in Chittorgarh district on Thursday, following an argument over entry fees, police confirmed.

Officials stated that the accused demanded free entry, asserting their local residency. When the park management refused, a confrontation escalated, leading the involved parties to summon additional locals.

With the aid of a JCB machine, the group reportedly damaged parts of the park, including the perimeter of the swimming pool. The incident left five to six people injured and sparked panic among patrons. Authorities have registered a case and are actively seeking the suspects.

