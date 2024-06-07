Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's $11.2 Billion Aramco Stock Offering: A Game Changer

Saudi Arabia aims to raise over $11.2 billion from a new offering of Aramco stocks, pricing shares at 27.25 Saudi riyals each. This landmark sale, the first since Aramco's record IPO in 2019, supports Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to diversify the economy.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 04:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 04:00 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Saudi Arabia is set to raise more than $11.2 billion after pricing its offering of Aramco stock toward the lower end of the targeted range, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Saudi Aramco's bankers have told investors it plans to price the shares at 27.25 Saudi riyals, or $7.27 each, according to the report. The stake sale, a first since Aramco's record-setting IPO in 2019, was

announced last week in a landmark deal to help fund Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to diversify the economy.

The stock closed at 28.30 Saudi riyals on Thursday.

