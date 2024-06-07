Saudi Arabia's $11.2 Billion Aramco Stock Offering: A Game Changer
Saudi Arabia aims to raise over $11.2 billion from a new offering of Aramco stocks, pricing shares at 27.25 Saudi riyals each. This landmark sale, the first since Aramco's record IPO in 2019, supports Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to diversify the economy.
Saudi Arabia is set to raise more than $11.2 billion after pricing its offering of Aramco stock toward the lower end of the targeted range, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Saudi Aramco's bankers have told investors it plans to price the shares at 27.25 Saudi riyals, or $7.27 each, according to the report. The stake sale, a first since Aramco's record-setting IPO in 2019, was
announced last week in a landmark deal to help fund Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to diversify the economy.
The stock closed at 28.30 Saudi riyals on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Exosens Targets €180 Million IPO on Euronext Paris
West Bengal: Arrangements made at Alipore Zoological Park to protect animals from extreme heat
Awfis Space IPO Receives Overwhelming Response, Subscribed 4.27 Times
Rulka Electricals Ltd IPO: Shares Skyrocket with 118% Premium
Historic WIPO Treaty Mandates Disclosure of Genetic Resources Origin