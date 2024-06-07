Left Menu

Stock Market Surge: Sensex and Nifty Hit Record Highs Amid Economic Optimism

In a remarkable three-day rally, investors' wealth soared by Rs 28.65 lakh crore as Sensex and Nifty hit new record highs. The Reserve Bank of India's optimistic growth forecast and political stability have fueled market enthusiasm, leading to broad-based gains across sectors.

In a stunning three-day rally, investors' wealth soared by Rs 28.65 lakh crore as the benchmark Sensex surged 4,614.31 points or 6.40 per cent, closing at an unprecedented high. Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged by 468.75 points or 2.05 per cent to close at 23,290.15.

The drastic recovery follows Tuesday's market mayhem, which erased over Rs 31 lakh crore of investors' wealth in a single day. Market sentiment was boosted by the Reserve Bank of India's optimistic growth forecast and political stability post-election results.

With Sensex hitting a new peak of 76,795.31 during day trade, and the Nifty also notching significant gains, all sectors saw positive momentum. The RBI's decision to keep interest rates unchanged and raise GDP growth projections to 7.2 per cent further fueled the market enthusiasm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

