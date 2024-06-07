Left Menu

Tragic Drowning: Two Young Boys Lost in Village Pond

Two boys, aged six and five, drowned in a pond in Karamuta village while bathing. The incident occurred in the afternoon while they played with other children. Despite rescue efforts by villagers, the boys were pronounced dead. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 18:36 IST
Tragic Drowning: Two Young Boys Lost in Village Pond
boys
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Karamuta village, two young boys, aged six and five, drowned in a pond while bathing on Friday afternoon, according to police reports.

The children, Vicky and Azad, were playing near the pond with other local kids when they ventured into deeper waters. The Sikandarpur police station in-charge, Dinesh Pathak, confirmed the unfortunate sequence of events that led to their drowning.

Despite prompt rescue attempts by villagers, the boys could not be saved. Police have sent their bodies for post-mortem to ascertain cause of death conclusively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024