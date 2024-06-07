Tragic Drowning: Two Young Boys Lost in Village Pond
Two boys, aged six and five, drowned in a pond in Karamuta village while bathing. The incident occurred in the afternoon while they played with other children. Despite rescue efforts by villagers, the boys were pronounced dead. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
In a tragic incident in Karamuta village, two young boys, aged six and five, drowned in a pond while bathing on Friday afternoon, according to police reports.
The children, Vicky and Azad, were playing near the pond with other local kids when they ventured into deeper waters. The Sikandarpur police station in-charge, Dinesh Pathak, confirmed the unfortunate sequence of events that led to their drowning.
Despite prompt rescue attempts by villagers, the boys could not be saved. Police have sent their bodies for post-mortem to ascertain cause of death conclusively.
