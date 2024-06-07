UP: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to chair meeting with newly elected MPs on June 8 to discuss party strategy

After sweeping a thumping victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to chair a big meeting with the newly elected MPs on June 8, during which the party will discuss strategy further. After the Lok Sabha elections, the workers of the Samajwadi Party reached the SP state office on Friday to meet their leader and the party chief, Akhilesh Yadav.

The SP National President, Akhilesh Yadav, met the workers and congratulated everyone for the victory, who seemed full of enthusiasm. The newly elected MPs of the Samajwadi Party, RK Chaudhary, Rajiv Rai, and Rambhual Nishad, reached the SP office with their workers, met Akhilesh Yadav, and congratulated him on the party's victory in the elections.

Newly elected MP Rajiv Rai and party spokesperson, Sunil Singh, announced that a big meeting of all the newly elected MPs is going to be held under the leadership of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, wherein further strategies of the party will be discussed. "Tomorrow at 10.30 am, all the newly elected MPs of Samajwadi Party The newly elected MPs will reach the Lucknow Samajwadi Party office, where SP National President Akhilesh Yadav will hold a meeting with his newly elected MPs and congratulate them on their victory," said the announcement.

"A strategy will also be prepared on how all the newly elected MPs of the Samajwadi Party will work in their respective areas as a strong opposition and how to take public issues from the streets to Parliament," it stated. After securing a big victory from Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party is now gearing up to cancel the membership of rebel MLAs who stood against the party in the Rajya Sabha elections and voted in favour of the BJP.

After securing a big victory from Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party is now gearing up to cancel the membership of rebel MLAs who stood against the party in the Rajya Sabha elections and voted in favour of the BJP. According to sources in the Samajwadi Party, seven SP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Pandey, surprised the party by supporting the BJP's candidate during the Rajya Sabha elections.

This move has angered party president Akhilesh Yadav. However, following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections, Yadav has initiated steps to revoke the membership of these seven MLAs, for which an official letter is also being prepared by the party, which will soon be submitted to the UP Legislative Assembly Speaker by the Samajwadi Party.

The list of these seven MLAs includes Rakesh Pratap Singh from Amethi Gauriganj, Manoj Pandey from Raebareli Unchahar, Rakesh Pandey from Ambedkarnagar, Pooja Pal from Prayag, Vinod Chaturvedi, Ashutosh Verma, and Abhay Singh. The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the Samajwadi Party (SP) won 37 seats, the BJP won 33, Congress won 6, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won 2, and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and Apna Dal (Soneylal) won 1 seat each in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a press conference on Thursday, expressed his gratitude towards the public of Ayodhya for making them victorious in the seat and expressed his views on the formation of the BJP-led NDA government in the centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)