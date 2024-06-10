Left Menu

Rajnath Singh’s Strategic Vision: Boosting India's Defence Manufacturing and Infrastructure

Rajnath Singh, in his third term as Defence Minister, aims to enhance India's domestic defence production, improve border infrastructure, and bolster military preparedness. Singh has driven key measures to boost India's combat readiness and defence manufacturing. The defence ministry targets a USD 25 billion turnover in defence manufacturing over the next five years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:48 IST
Rajnath Singh’s Strategic Vision: Boosting India's Defence Manufacturing and Infrastructure
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister in the Modi government's third term, is set to focus on bolstering India's domestic defence production and enhancing border infrastructure to further strengthen the country's military preparedness.

Singh has been instrumental in several pioneering measures to improve India's combat readiness since 2019, focusing on boosting defence manufacturing and rapidly enhancing infrastructure along India's borders with China.

Under Singh's leadership, the defence ministry has aggressively pursued strategies that significantly aided faster military mobilisation in sensitive regions and ramped up maritime prowess in the Indian Ocean.

The emphasis is expected to continue on increasing domestic defence production, military preparedness, and critical infrastructure.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, India's defence exports surpassed Rs 21,000 crore, with a targeted increase to Rs 50,000 crore in the coming five to six years. This is part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on imported military hardware and promote domestic production, with a set goal of achieving a USD 25 billion turnover in defence manufacturing within the next five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024