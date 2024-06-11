Turkey's Inflation Decline: Single Digits by 2026, Says VP
Turkey’s inflation is projected to begin decreasing from June, eventually reaching single digits by 2026, according to Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz. He also mentioned that Turks would feel the reduction in consumer prices this summer. Turkey's economic growth is expected to align with a 4% target by year-end.
Turkey's inflation will start falling from June onwards and see single digits in 2026, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said during an interview on broadcaster NTV on Monday, adding that Turks will start feeling the drop in consumer prices this summer.
Yilmaz also said Turkey would maintain its healthy economic growth alongside the fall in inflation, adding that growth was on track to meet the government's medium-term programme target of 4% by year-end.
