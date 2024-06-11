Karnataka's Rs 100 Crore Initiative to Boost Water Storage in 93 Lakes

Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation, N S Boseraju, revealed on Tuesday that the state will allocate a Rs 100 crore grant from the State Disaster Mitigation Funds (SDMF) to enhance the water storage capacity of 93 tanks as part of the first phase of the project.

During a meeting with minor irrigation department officials, Boseraju disclosed that the department will focus on developing 93 lakes. These lakes have been pre-identified, and authorities have been instructed to prepare detailed plans to ensure the project's success. The initiative is set to mitigate water shortages for farmers' agricultural activities in the future.

Emphasizing the significance of capturing rainwater, Boseraju stated, 'The protection and welfare of farmers are our government's primary goals. The department will undertake necessary steps to increase the lakes' water capacity, improve groundwater levels, and support our farmers.' In response to the drought declared in 223 taluks due to insufficient rainfall in 2023, measures have been proposed to enhance water storage and prevent future scarcity. The approved Rs 100 crore grant from SDMF will focus on lake development, increasing water storage levels, and supporting agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry. Boseraju instructed officials to formulate a comprehensive action plan for this purpose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)