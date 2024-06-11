Rupee Slips 9 Paise Amid Stronger Dollar and Rising Crude Prices
The rupee fell by 9 paise to 83.59 against the US dollar on Tuesday, influenced by a stronger dollar and higher crude oil prices. Forex traders noted increased demand for dollars from oil importers and positive economic data from the US. The rupee opened at 83.49 and reached an intra-day low of 83.59.
The rupee closed the day 9 paise lower at 83.59 against the US dollar on Tuesday. This decline was driven by a stronger American currency and rising crude oil prices, according to market analysts.
Forex traders pointed to increased demand for dollars from oil importers and stronger-than-expected economic data from the US as key factors behind the rupee's fall. The rupee opened at 83.49, hit an intra-day low of 83.59, and finally settled at 83.59 against the greenback.
Anuj Choudhary, a Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, noted, "We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias amidst a strong US dollar and elevated crude oil prices. However, positive global markets and new foreign inflows might support the rupee at lower levels."
