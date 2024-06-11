Rupee Slips 9 Paise Amid Stronger Dollar and Rising Crude Prices

The rupee closed the day 9 paise lower at 83.59 against the US dollar on Tuesday. This decline was driven by a stronger American currency and rising crude oil prices, according to market analysts.

Forex traders pointed to increased demand for dollars from oil importers and stronger-than-expected economic data from the US as key factors behind the rupee's fall. The rupee opened at 83.49, hit an intra-day low of 83.59, and finally settled at 83.59 against the greenback.

Anuj Choudhary, a Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, noted, "We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias amidst a strong US dollar and elevated crude oil prices. However, positive global markets and new foreign inflows might support the rupee at lower levels."

