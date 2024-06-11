Biannual admissions in universities will significantly benefit students: UGC chairperson

Detailing the rationale behind introducing biannual admissions in universities, UGC Chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday said that the decision is taken for the benefit of the students. "Traditionally, we have admitted students in July and August. However, in our last commission meeting, we decided that universities could admit students two times a year. This change means placements in universities can also occur twice a year, which will greatly benefit students," he stated.

Kumar emphasized that the implementation of biannual admissions is not mandatory. "Universities with adequate resources, teachers, and infrastructure can choose to adopt this option," he said. The initiative was first introduced in 2024 for online admissions. In 2023, around 20 lakh students enrolled in online programs, and the re-opening of admissions in 2024 saw an additional 5 lakh students joining.

"If Indian universities can offer admission twice a year, it will benefit many students. Such as those who missed admission to a university in the July/August session due to a delay in the announcement of board results, health issues, or personal reasons. Biannual admissions">university admissions will help students maintain motivation since they do not have to wait one full year to be admitted if they miss admission in the current cycle," UGC Chairman Kumar said on Tuesday. Currently, UGC Regulations allow the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to admit students in one academic session in a year starting in July/August. An 'Academic session' is twelve months, beginning in July/August.

UGC had decided in its 571st commission held on 25 July 2023 to permit biannual admissions under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online modes in January and July during an academic year.As per the information furnished by the HEIs on the UGC DEB portal, in addition to a total of 19,73,056 students were enrolled in July 2022 and an additional 4,28,854 students joined in January 2023 in ODL and online programs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)