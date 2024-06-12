BluPine Energizes Karnataka with 47 MW Solar Project

BluPine Energy, a leader in renewable energy services, announced on Tuesday the signing of an agreement with Dalmia Cement (Bharat) for a 47 megawatt solar power project in Karnataka.

The anticipated solar plant is projected to generate approximately 93.75 million units of electricity annually while offsetting over 85 thousand tonnes of CO2 emissions each year, according to a statement by BluPine Energy.

The agreement, a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, will establish a 46.87MWp solar power plant in Karnataka under a captive structure, the statement detailed.

Neerav Nanavaty, CEO of BluPine Energy, highlighted the project's benefits, stating, "The solar plant in Karnataka will not only produce clean energy but also foster local economic growth and support environmental sustainability. This project will help reduce operating costs and improve energy efficiency."

BluPine Energy's total renewable capacity has now reached 2.4 GW, which includes over 725 MW of operational capacity across 27 sites in seven Indian states.

Founded by Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure companies, BluPine Energy continues to pave the way in India's renewable energy landscape.

