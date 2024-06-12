Wall Street Soars to New Heights on Inflation Relief
Wall Street's S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices reached record highs as consumer prices data indicated cooling inflation. This boosted investor confidence and raised hopes for potential Federal Reserve rate cuts later in the year. By 9:32 a.m. ET, all major indices saw significant gains.
