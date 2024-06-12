Left Menu

Wall Street Soars to New Heights on Inflation Relief

Wall Street's S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices reached record highs as consumer prices data indicated cooling inflation. This boosted investor confidence and raised hopes for potential Federal Reserve rate cuts later in the year. By 9:32 a.m. ET, all major indices saw significant gains.

Wall Street jumped at the open, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq touching fresh record highs on Wednesday after benign consumer prices data reassured investors inflation was cooling, boosting hopes for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve later this year. At

9:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis

were up 346 points, or 0.89% , S&P 500 e-minis

were up 45.75 points, or 0.85% , and Nasdaq 100 e-minis

were up 177.75 points, or 0.92% .

