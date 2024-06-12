Osprey Safety Under Scrutiny: Fatal Crashes Ground Fleet Until 2025
The V-22 Osprey fleet, consisting of hundreds of aircraft, will remain grounded until at least 2025, as safety concerns persist. Vice Adm. Carl Chebi reported to lawmakers that assessments are ongoing, delaying the aircraft's full deployment capabilities.
Since its introduction in 2007, the Osprey has experienced multiple fatal crashes, with recent incidents involving unprecedented mechanical failures. Despite grounding and limited operations since March, fixes such as addressing clutch failure issues are still pending.
Lawmakers push for further transparency, citing incomplete data and internal crash reports. Families of crash victims have filed lawsuits against manufacturers, claiming negligence, while the military grapples with ensuring fleet safety and future operational readiness.
