45-year-old man found dead in Delhi's Devli Road

A 45-year-old man was found dead on Friday in the national capital. The body was lying inside a dilapidated room in a vacant plot having boundaries all around it near Bank Colony Devli Road. No external injuries have been found on the body, said officials.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 10:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A 45-year-old man was found dead in the national capital. The body was lying inside a dilapidated room in a vacant plot having boundaries all around it near Bank Colony Devli Road. No external injuries have been found on the body, said police.

As per the information received, the body found on Thursday was lying on an old mattresses with a quilt in the area where residents threw their garbage. After a confirmation received by the family members, the deceased was identified as Hammid Khan who was a resident of the Sangam Vihar area in the national capital.

The body was sent to the mortuary for further autopsy proceedings, said officials. Family members revealed that the deceased labourer was addicted to alcohol and usually remained out of his house, said police.

No suspicion has been raised by the family members over the possible reason for the death. More details into the matter are awaited. Further inquest proceedings are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

