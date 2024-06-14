"AAP contributed in downsizing BJP in Lok Sabha," Party leaders say in post-election analysis meeting

Though the AAP won fewer seats than expected in the recently concluded LoK Sabha election, the party leaders said that it contributed to reducing the BJP's number of seats in the lower house. The leaders' assessment came in a meeting held here to analyse election results and plan AAP's future strategies. AAP National General Secretary (Organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said in the meeting held here on Thursday that the party fought the general election in very adverse circumstances.

"We were moving forward with two objectives. Our first objective was to bring down the Modi government and our second objective was to get the maximum number of seats for the AAP. Today, the seats that the BJP has lost, you people have laid the foundation for them in Ramlila Maidan with your struggle," Pathak said in the meeting that was also attended by the party's volunteers. He said that the AAP had laid the "foundation stone" for the downfall of the BJP.

"The true character of an organisation and a person is revealed only in difficult circumstances. We fought the elections with hard work, but despite getting fewer seats, you have done wonders. If not today, then tomorrow's victory is certain. Haryana-Delhi elections and Punjab by-elections are ahead. We will fight unitedly again and win," he said. Senior AAP Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that despite the "entire system" being favourable to the BJP, the party could not get a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha.

"Now is the most difficult time for the party. Today, our party chief, Arvind Kejriwal, former Education Minister Manish Sisodia, and former Health Minister Satyender Jain are in jail. I was also kept in jail for six months. Here, even people with one MP have become ministers. We have 13 MPs. If we wanted to deal, we would have done it," Sanjay Singh said. "But the AAP has emerged from the womb of a movement. We have come to politics to become leaders, not dealers. We have come to work for the people. We will fight them until we defeat them. The Prime Minister gave the slogan of crossing 400 in arrogance, but only 240 seats came. Whereas the entire system, including the entire media, Election Commission, Police, CBI, ED, and Income Tax Department, was with Modi ji. Despite this, the public did not even give an absolute majority." he added.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, AAP drew a blank in Delhi and in Punjab, where it is in power, the party won 3 seats out of 13. The party has lost all other seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)