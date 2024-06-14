Antaisolar Partners with L&T for 294 MW Solar Tracker Project in India
Antaisolar has signed a 294 MW solar tracker project with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in India, showcasing their commitment to advancing solar innovation and sustainability. This partnership includes a new sales and service center in New Delhi. Antaisolar is a global leader in PV mounting systems, headquartered in Xiamen, China.
Antaisolar, a leading solar tracker solutions provider, has announced a significant partnership with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for a 294 MW solar tracker project in India. This collaboration was unveiled at SNEC and underscores Antaisolar's commitment to the Indian solar industry through advanced technology and enhanced market presence.
This 294 MWp project ranks among the largest utility solar power projects, highlighting both companies' dedication to solar innovation and sustainability. Antaisolar's single slew drive design reduces installation man-hours, showcasing efficiency and quality.
Mr. Arabin Lama, General Manager of APAC & MEA Business Development at Antaisolar, stated, "Our cutting-edge tracker technology excels in various climates and terrains. Partnering with L&T is crucial in supporting India's renewable energy goals." Antaisolar has also opened a new sales and service center in New Delhi to provide localized support and deepen market connections.
Based in Xiamen, China, Antaisolar specializes in digital intelligent PV mounting systems with a global presence and a 33.2GW shipment milestone by 2023.
