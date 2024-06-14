"MVA will fight Maharashtra Assembly elections together": Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad on Friday asserted that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will fight the Maharashtra Assembly elections together. "Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will fight the Maharashtra Assembly elections together. Once Anil Parab's election (for Mumbai Graduate Constituency) is over, then we will sit and talk on this. The public doesn't like the politics going on in Maharashtra, his (BJP) breaking of political parties, ED cases," Varsha Gaikwad told ANI.

Earlier on June 8, after the Congress Working Committee meeting, Maharashtra party chief Nana Patole said that strategy has been prepared for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, adding that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win the elections with full majority. "We have prepared our strategy for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections and MVA will win a majority and our government will be formed... We only demand that the BJP take care of our Constitution and democracy," Patole told ANI.

As per the Election Commission of India, the BJP bagged nine seats this time against 23 in the 2019 LS polls; the Shiv Sena secured seven seats while the NCP managed to win one seat in Maharashtra in Lok Sabha elections. In the Lok Sabha elections, the Shiv Sena (UBT) contested on 21 seats, Congress fought on 17 seats and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) contested on 10 seats.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year to elect 288 members of the state's legislative assembly. (ANI)

