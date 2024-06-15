Ministry of Law and Justice to organise conference to bring out features of three new criminal laws in Kolkata

The Ministry of Law and Justice will organise a conference titled 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System' aimed at bringing out features of the three new criminal laws in Kolkata, West Bengal on Sunday. The conference in Kolkata - the third in the series of conferences on 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System' - shall be held tomorrow at ITC Royal Bengal, Haldane Avenue, Kolkata.

Justice T. S. Sivagnanam, Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, shall grace the inaugural session of the Conference as the Chief Guest. It shall also be addressed by the Minister of State (MoS) independent charge of the Ministry of Law & Justice, Government of India.

The Conference aims to bring out the salient features of the three new criminal laws through meaningful interactions, deliberations, and question-and-answer sessions. The Conference shall be attended by delegates comprising Judges and former Judges of various High Courts, District and Lower Courts, advocates, academicians, and representatives of law enforcement agencies like police officials, from the States of West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, UP, Jharkhand and Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Island.

Besides, officers from other investigative agencies, public prosecutors, district administration, law students from national law universities, and other law colleges shall also partake in the conference. On December 25, 2023, the President gave assent to "The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023", "The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023", and "The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023".

As notified, these new criminal laws are to take effect from 1st July 2024. Over the last two months, the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, has organized two major conferences at New Delhi and Guwahati to generate awareness about these new laws, particularly amongst the stakeholders, legal fraternity, law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, district administration officials, academia and students of law, besides citizens. In Kolkata, the inaugural session will shed light on the overarching objectives of the new criminal law triad, set to redefine the structure of India's Criminal Justice System and profoundly impact the lives of its citizens. In addition to the discourses in the inaugural session, there shall be three technical sessions, one on each new law.

Technical Session-I will feature in-depth discussions centered on adopting a comparative approach to assess the implementation of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS). Justice Joymalya Bagchi, Judge, Calcutta High Court, shall chair the session. The other panelists of the session include Shashi Prakash Singh, Addl. Solicitor General of Allahabad High Court, Prof. Anurag Deep of Indian Law Institute, New Delhi, Faisal Fasih, Asst. Prof. at WBNUJS, Kolkata, and Dr. Biswa Kallyan Dash, Asst. Prof. at National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar.

The session will be moderated by Prof. Vageshwari Deswal of the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi. Technical Session II will discuss the salient aspects of Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (BSA) i.e. on evidence, a cornerstone in adjudicating guilt. Discussions will focus on the widened scope of "documents" and "evidence," facilitated by the introduction of comprehensive definitions. This session shall be chaired by Justice Ananya Bandopadhyay, Judge, Calcutta High Court. Other panelists are Zoheb Hossain, Special Public Prosecutor & Advocate at the Enforcement Directorate, Amit Prasad, Special Public Prosecutor & Advocate at Delhi High Court, Dr. Sarfaraj Ahmed Khan, Asst. Prof. at WBNUJS, Kolkata, and Dr. Shubham Pandey, Asst. Prof. at the National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar.

This session shall be moderated by Dr. K.A. Pandey, Professor at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMNLU), Lucknow. Technical Session III will delve into the ramifications of the procedural changes introduced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) on the investigation of crime by police officers, and the infusion of ICT tools which has practical implications for the functioning of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies.

The session shall be chaired by Justice Tirthankara Ghosh, Judge, Calcutta High Court. Other panelists are Sh. Vikramjit Banerjee, Ld. Additional Solicitor General of Supreme Court of India, E. Chandresekaran, Advocate at Madras High Court, and, Dr. Neeraj Tiwari, Asst. Prof. at the National Law University, Delhi. The session shall be moderated by Prof. Mohd. Asad Malik, Faculty of Law, Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi.

The technical sessions shall be followed by a valedictory session. Governor of West Bengal, Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, shall grace the valedictory session as the Chief Guest. The other guests shall be Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice (Acting), High Court of Jharkhand, and Prof. (Dr.) N.K. Chakrabarti, Vice Chancellor, WBNUJS, Kolkata. In recent years, the Government of India has taken several initiatives to repeal archaic colonial laws and usher in legislation which are citizen-centric and caters to the requirements of a vibrant democracy.

"The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023", "The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023", and "The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023" replace the earlier criminal laws namely the Indian Penal Code (45 of 1860), Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (2 of 1974), and Indian Evidence Act, 1872 (1 of 1872) which were in operation for several decades. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)