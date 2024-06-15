Punjab: China-made drone, narcotics seized from field in Amritsar

The Border Security Force and Punjab police, in a joint operation, recovered a Chinese drone along with narcotics from a farming field in Amritsar, the force said "On June 14, 2024, acting on information by the BSF intelligence wing about the presence of a drone with narcotics in the border area of Amritsar district, BSF troops, in collaboration with Punjab Police, launched an extensive search operation in the suspected area" the BSF said in a statement

BSF recovered one drone along with one packet of suspected heroin from a farming field adjacent to village Kahangarh in Amritsar district. The BSF further said, "During the search operation, at about 8.10 pm, troops successfully recovered one drone along with one packet of suspected heroin with gross weight of 557 grammes from a farming field adjacent to village Kahangarh in Amritsar district. The narcotics were packed in a plastic container that was wrapped with yellow colour adhesive tape. A copper wire ring was also found attached to the packet."

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 classic. The BSF added that reliable information and coordinated efforts by the BSF and Punjab police successfully recovered yet another illicit drone along with suspected heroin from across the border. (ANI)

