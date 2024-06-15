Bodies of Uttar Pradesh workers deceased in Kuwait blaze handed over to families in Gorakhpur

Officials handed over the mortal remains of victims in the Kuwait fire incident on Saturday after they reached Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur earlier today. Detailing the handover, Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue), Vineet Kumar Singh said, "Two residents of Gorakhpur had died in the Kuwait fire incident... Their mortal remains have reached today. Their relatives are here. The administration is with the families of the deceased..."

A total of three people from Uttar Pradesh were killed in the fire at a labour accommodation in Kuwait's Mangaf on June 12, which left a total of 45 Indians dead. The victims, identified as Angad Gupta (48) and Jairam Gupta (38) of Gorakhpur, had been working in the Gulf country for nearly a decade. They returned to work after staying with their families a few months ago.

The wife of Angad Gupta, talking to ANI said, "Angad was staying in Kuwait for the last eight years and used to visit India from time to time. He was working in mall." Angad, who was the sole breadwinner of the family, is survived by his wife, Reeta Devi and their two children. His daughter Anshika.

Also today the final rites of Sivashankar Govindhan, one of the seven people from Tamil Nadu who was killed in the Kuwait fire tragedy, was performed in Chennai's Royapuram crematorium. Forty-eight-year-old Govindhan who was working in Kuwait for over a year as a truck driver was among the 45 Indians who were killed in the fire at a labour accommodation in Kuwait's Mangaf on June 12. Govindhan is survived by his wife, Hema Kumari, daughter Shanthika and son, Deepak Raj.

Meanwhile, Odisha Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida along with other leaders pay their last respects to the victims from the state of the Kuwait fire incident after their mortal remains reached Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)