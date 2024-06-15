PM Modi to Release PM-KISAN Funds in Varanasi Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his first visit to Varanasi on June 18 after assuming office for a third consecutive term. During his visit, he will release over Rs 20,000 crore as the 17th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme, which will benefit 9.26 crore farmers nationwide.

Additionally, Modi will confer certificates to more than 30,000 members of Self Help Groups (SHGs), who have been trained as 'Krishi Sakhis'—para-extension workers to assist fellow farmers with agricultural practices.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reaffirmed the government's dedication to the agricultural sector, stating, ''Agriculture has always been a priority for the PM in his last two tenures.'' Chouhan also highlighted the significant financial support provided through the PM-KISAN scheme, which has disbursed over Rs 3.04 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmers since its launch in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)