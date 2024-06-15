France, Germany, Britain condemn Iran's steps to expand nuclear programme

France, Germany and Britain on Saturday condemned Iran's latest steps, as reported by the IAEA, to further expand its nuclear programme.

"Iran has taken further steps in hollowing out the JCPoA, by operating dozens of additional advanced centrifuges at the Natanz enrichment site as well as announcing it will install thousands more centrifuges at both its Fordow and Natanz sites." the joint statement said. "This decision is a further escalation of Iran's nuclear programme, which carries significant proliferation risks," it added.

