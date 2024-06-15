Left Menu

West Bengal: Unidentified gunmen open fire at businessman's car in Belgharia, no casualty

Unidentified bike-borne gunmen fired several shots at a car owned by a businessman in West Bengal's Belgharia area on Saturday, a senior police official said.

Barrackpore CP Alok Rajoria. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Unidentified bike-borne gunmen fired several shots at a car owned by a businessman in West Bengal's Belgharia area on Saturday, a senior police official said. As per Barrackpore CP Alok Rajoria, the incident occurred when "Businessman Ajay Mandal, who has a showroom in Khardaha, was on his way to Kolkata with two people in his car when a motorcycle overtook them and opened fire at his vehicle."

None were injured in the incident, Barrackpore CP said. "We later found out from Ajay Mandal that he had received a ransom call. Five bullet marks were found on the car," he said.

"We have started an investigation and will arrest the culprit," he added. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

