West Bengal: Unidentified gunmen open fire at businessman's car in Belgharia, no casualty

Unidentified bike-borne gunmen fired several shots at a car owned by a businessman in West Bengal's Belgharia area on Saturday, a senior police official said. As per Barrackpore CP Alok Rajoria, the incident occurred when "Businessman Ajay Mandal, who has a showroom in Khardaha, was on his way to Kolkata with two people in his car when a motorcycle overtook them and opened fire at his vehicle."

None were injured in the incident, Barrackpore CP said. "We later found out from Ajay Mandal that he had received a ransom call. Five bullet marks were found on the car," he said.

"We have started an investigation and will arrest the culprit," he added. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

