Left Menu

Global Economic Summit 2024: Boosting India's FinTech Revolution

India is positioning itself as a global leader in the FinTech industry. The 9th Global Economic Summit, hosted by the World Trade Center Mumbai and All India Association of Industries, will focus on accelerating digital banking and financing innovation. The event will gather industry experts to explore new solutions for MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and underserved communities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 13:57 IST
Global Economic Summit 2024: Boosting India's FinTech Revolution
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India continues to solidify its position as a burgeoning FinTech powerhouse. The 9th iteration of the Global Economic Summit, organized by World Trade Center Mumbai and All India Association of Industries, is set to dissect the roadmap for surging digital banking and finance innovations from August 8-10, 2024.

This summit aims to explore viable strategies to enhance credit access for MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and underserved communities through avenues like paperless credit and alternative credit scoring.

Expected to draw more than 5,000 visitors and 300 delegates from over 10 countries, the summit will provide a pivotal platform for knowledge exchange, fostering partnerships and investment opportunities critical for the FinTech sector's growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024