Global Economic Summit 2024: Boosting India's FinTech Revolution

India continues to solidify its position as a burgeoning FinTech powerhouse. The 9th iteration of the Global Economic Summit, organized by World Trade Center Mumbai and All India Association of Industries, is set to dissect the roadmap for surging digital banking and finance innovations from August 8-10, 2024.

This summit aims to explore viable strategies to enhance credit access for MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and underserved communities through avenues like paperless credit and alternative credit scoring.

Expected to draw more than 5,000 visitors and 300 delegates from over 10 countries, the summit will provide a pivotal platform for knowledge exchange, fostering partnerships and investment opportunities critical for the FinTech sector's growth.

