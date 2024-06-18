BSE Market Capitalization Hits New Record High Amid Optimistic Equities Trend

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms soared to a record high of Rs 437.24 lakh crore on Tuesday, reflecting an optimistic trend in equities as the BSE Sensex hit another lifetime closing high.

For the fourth consecutive session, the 30-share BSE benchmark index rose, this time climbing 308.37 points or 0.40 per cent to close at a new peak of 77,301.14. In intraday trading, it surged 374 points or 0.48 per cent to a new high of 77,366.77.

This buoyant equity trend boosted the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms to an unparalleled Rs 4,37,24,261.40 crore (USD 5.24 trillion), increasing investors' wealth by Rs 10.29 lakh crore over four days. Key indices continued their rally due to renewed FII buying interest and easing domestic inflation, which has spurred hopes of a rate cut by year-end, according to Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd.

