Body of businessman found in a room in Delhi

The body of a businessman was found in a room in Delhi's Shri Nagar, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Lal Rishi Kumar Singh.

According to Delhi Police on 16 June at about 18: 37 pm information regarding the caller's neighbour not opening the door at Sri Nagar, Delhi was received at Subhash Place police station. ASI Ramesh along with staff reached the spot where nobody was responding from inside. The door was broken. A male body (49) was found in a bedroom, while one handicapped lady, unable to walk, sit and speak properly was also lying in another bedroom. The lady said her name was Guddan (elder sister 54 years) and her younger brother's name was Rishi, police said.

On further enquiry, one neighbour Ramesh Chand stated that the deceased has a factory in Wazirpur Industrial area where he manufactures small utensils. The deceased was an alcoholic and his wife along with one daughter used to reside at the parental house for the last 15 years, police said. The deceased along with his handicapped sister used to reside here and a maid was hired by them. The last night at about 9.00 PM, the deceased was with Ramesh Chand and thereafter he returned to his home at Sri Nagar. Thereafter, the door was not opened, as per police.

According to Delhi police, the wife and brother of the deceased were informed. Brother namely Lal Pawan Kumar (49) who used to reside in Australia arrived in Delhi and joined Inquest proceedings. The wife of the deceased was also examined beside neighbours. The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted today and the body was handed over to the deceased's brother.

No foul play has been suspected by anyone. However, a post-mortem has been conducted to rule out any foul play, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)