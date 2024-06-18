Initiative taken by PM Modi in 2019 have enabled farmers to double their income:Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said that the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 has enabled farmers in the country to double their income. While attending the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan at KVK, Azara in Assam's Kamrup district, Sonowal, said that "the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi starting in 2019 has helped the farmers of the country to increase their income double, and the farmers have become stronger as well as the country as a whole."

He also said that in the last 10 years, India has become economically stronger and has become the fifth-largest economy in the world. "In the last 10 years, India has become economically stronger and has become the fifth largest economy in the world. By aiming to make India the 3rd largest economy in the world in the next 5 years, the Prime Minister has released Rs 20,000 crore to 9.26 crore farmers' accounts through DBT under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. This is a very good initiative. For this initiative, India is growing faster day by day," Sonowal said.

He also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed a high priority on improving the agriculture sector since taking office in 2014. "Narendra Modi ji has prioritised enhancing the agriculture sector since he became Prime Minister in 2014. He has especially focused on doubling farmers' incomes. As a result, the farming community now enjoys equal status, prosperity, and development," he said.

"Crores of farmers have benefited from the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. Immediately after taking the oath for his historic third term as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji signed the file for the seventeenth instalment of the scheme, reflecting his respect and responsibility towards farmers," he added. While talking about PM Modi releasing the 17th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme to around 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers, Sonowal said that the 17th installment of the PM-KISAN will benefit crores of farmers and their families.

"Today, over 9.26 crore farmers and their families will benefit from this instalment. Thousands of farmers in Assam will also gain from it. This represents the image of a new India, where farmers receive the rights and respect they deserve. As a farmer's son, I deeply understand their struggles. Recognising this, Prime Minister Modi ji has taken groundbreaking steps since assuming office. Our government, dedicated to the all-around well-being and prosperity of farmers, will continue to ensure their active participation as we strive to position India among the world's top three economies," he said. PM-KISAN scheme was launched in 2019, to supplement the financial needs of all land-holding farmers subject to certain exclusion criteria of higher income status. The financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments, every four months, is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers' families across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Till now over Rs 3.04 lakh crores has been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmers across the nation and with this release, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme has crossed well over Rs 3.24 lakh crores. (ANI)

