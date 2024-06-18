Left Menu

Dee Development Engineers Raises Rs 125 Crore Ahead of IPO

Dee Development Engineers Ltd has raised over Rs 125 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on June 19. The IPO comprises fresh equity issuance worth Rs 325 crore and an offer-for-sale of 45.82 lakh equity shares valued at Rs 93 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:29 IST
Dee Development Engineers Raises Rs 125 Crore Ahead of IPO
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Dee Development Engineers Ltd successfully secured over Rs 125 crore from anchor investors prior to its initial public offering (IPO), set to open for subscription on June 19 and close on June 21.

According to a circular on BSE's website, 61.63 lakh equity shares were allocated to 19 funds at Rs 203 each, totaling Rs 125.1 crore. Notable investors include Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Morgan Stanley Asia, and SBI General Insurance Company.

The IPO, valued at Rs 418 crore, comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 325 crore and an offer-for-sale of 45.82 lakh shares by promoter Krishan Lalit Bansal, who currently owns a 74.74% stake in the company. The funds raised will be partially used to pay off debt and fund working capital requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024