rain services resume in down-line of accident site of Kanchenjunga Express

Train services resumed on Tuesday on the downline of the accident-affected site between Rangapani and Chatterhat stations under the Katihar division of the North-Frontier Railways, said Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Indian Railways. The services resumed at 7.30 am and the first passenger train crossed the site at around 10.42 am while the up-line was restored for train operation on Monday evening at around 8.55 pm.

The services on these lines were halted on Monday morning as a consequence of the rear-end collision of the (13174) Kanchenjunga Express by a goods train. Meanwhile, the trains passing through the affected section are diverted, cancelled, or rescheduled as a result of the accident.

The trains scheduled for June 19, (15710) from New Jalpaiguri to Malda Town Express, (15769), from Alipurduar to Mariani Intercity-Express, and (15770) from Mariani to Alipurduar Intercity Express scheduled for June 20 have been cancelled by the Indian Railways. The list of rescheduled trains is as follows - (15926) Dibrugarh - Deoghar Express has been rescheduled to leave at 4 am on June 19 instead of leaving at 11.30 pm on June 18 while (15077) Kamakhya - Gomti Nagar Express has been rescheduled to leave at midnight on June 19 instead of leaving at 8 pm on June 18.

At least 10 people died and over 25 individuals were injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri. The Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, Northeast Frontier Railway, Janak Kumar Garg, will hold a statutory inquiry on Wednesday in connection with the Kanchenjunga Express.

The inquiry will be held at the ADRM/NJP's chamber from 10 am onwards on June 19. Kanchanjungha Express, which was hit by a goods train and claimed 10 lives, arrived at its destination station, Sealdah in Kolkata, in the early hours of Tuesday after the completion of restoration work. (ANI)

