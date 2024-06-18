Odisha Deputy CM urges Balasore residents to maintain peace and harmony

Following a clash between two groups on Monday which led to the imposition of a curfew and suspension of Internet in the Balasore district, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh of the state urged the public of the district to maintain communal harmony and help in restoration of peace and calm in the region. Speaking to ANI, Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh said, "I would like to appeal to the public of Balasore to maintain peace and communal harmony among themselves."

He further said that the government is monitoring the situation and has taken all the measures. "The government also wants that everything should be sorted out amicably. The government has taken all measures and the process is being monitored by the Director General of Police (DGP) & Chief Secretary. They are briefing the situation to the Chief Minister from time to time."

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament from the Balasore seat, Pratap Sarangi has said, "The incident that occurred is serious. We will not let anybody interrupt in the peace of Balasore. I have talked to the administration of the district and the Chief Minister. The Chief Secretary of the Home Department is in constant touch with the SP and collector of the district. The CM has assured us of a thorough investigation by the police department and stricter actions will be taken against the accusers." "But in the meanwhile, we should work towards maintaining peace so that the police can do their work. I urge the residents of the Balasore to be patient as all the accusers will be punished and peace will be re-established in the region," he asserted.

He further stated, "The Bharatiya Janata Party government priority is to establish a government where justice prevails without any appeasement politics as we don't believe in it." Earlier, a curfew was imposed in the Balasore district of Odisha till the next order after a clash between two groups on Tuesday morning.

Initially, the administration had imposed Section 144 but later the decision was changed to impose the curfew. "A curfew has been imposed in Balasore town. The situation is under control. 34 people have been detained and more than 7 FIRs registered. The Internet has been shut down for the next 48 hours," SP Balasore Sagarika Nath said..

As of now, the situation is under control. The police team has detained 34 individuals and after further investigation, their arrest procedures will continue. Also, more than seven FIRs have also been registered in this regard. (ANI)

