Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Himanta Biswa Sarma given charge of Jharkhand BJP; eyeing state assembly polls

Senior leader and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been made the in-charge and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma co-in-charge of Jharkhand BJP in the run-up to the upcoming state assembly elections.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2024 08:13 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 08:13 IST
Visuals from BJP's Jharkhand Core Committee meeting. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Senior leader and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been made the in-charge and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma co-in-charge of Jharkhand BJP in the run-up to the upcoming state assembly elections. A meeting of the BJP's Jharkhand Core Committee was held on Tuesday at the BJP headquarters in Delhi under the leadership of BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to party sources, the BJP central leadership has directed that they put all their strength into the assembly elections by clearing up the mistakes of the Lok Sabha elections. "Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in Jharkhand in November-December. Discussions were done on what the challenges are for our party and how we have to work for the elections," Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi said while speaking to reporters after the meeting on Tuesday.

Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence in the BJP forming a government in Jharkhand after the state assembly elections later this year. "Assembly elections are going to take place in November. Discussions were held on what was to be done in the next 5 months. The victory the BJP got in the Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand has motivated us a lot and we are hopeful that we are going to form our government in Jharkhand," Sarma said.

Organisation minister Karmaveer, BJP in-charge Laxmikant Vajpayee, former state president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash, former Union Minister Arjun Munda and Union Ministers Annapurna Singh and Sanjay Seth were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

