Adani Group to Invest $100 Billion in Green Energy and Digital Transformation
Adani Group plans to invest over USD 100 billion in energy transition projects and digital infrastructure, including manufacturing components for green energy, building solar and wind farms, and developing the world's largest single-site renewable energy park. The investment aims to significantly contribute to India's green energy and digital transformation goals.
The Adani Group has unveiled plans to channel over USD 100 billion into energy transition projects and digital infrastructure, as announced by its chairman, Gautam Adani.
Addressing the 'Infrastructure - the Catalyst for India's Future' event by Crisil, Adani highlighted the conglomerate's ambitious plans to manufacture all major components required for green energy, including solar panels, wind turbines, and electrolyzers for green hydrogen production.
The investment will also see the creation of the world's largest single-site renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat, aiming to take India's renewable capacity to 50 GW by 2030, significantly propelling the nation's sustainability and economic growth.
