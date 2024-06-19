Vodafone Offloads 18% Stake in Indus Towers, Airtel Ups Stake by 1%

In notable financial movements, British telecom giant Vodafone divested an 18% stake in Indus Towers on Wednesday for €1.7 billion (approximately Rs 15,300 crore).

Concurrently, Bharti Airtel expanded its stake by purchasing 2.69 crore shares, equivalent to a 1% stake, in Indus Towers, India's foremost mobile tower installation firm.

The shares were acquired at an average rate of Rs 320 each, culminating in a transaction value of Rs 862.38 crore, as per bulk deal data.

Vodafone's sale will primarily repay €1.8 billion in outstanding bank borrowings. This transaction, achieved through an accelerated book-build offering, saw Vodafone shift 484.7 million shares of Indus Towers, translating to significant debt relief.

Post-sale, Vodafone retains an 82.5 million shareholding (3.1% stake) in Indus Towers.

Further influencing the market, Airtel's latest acquisition elevates its stake to 48.95% from a prior 47.95%.

