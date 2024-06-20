UP: 9 found dead in Noida amid severe heatwave, police say exact reason unknown

At least nine persons were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Noida amid a severe heatwave, police said on Wednesday. The police said that the exact reason for the death is not yet known.

"In police station area sector 39, phase one and sector 18, unidentified bodies have been found," Noida DCP Vidya Sagar Mishra told ANI on Wednesday. The DCP further said that the attempts to identify the bodies are underway and they have been sent for postmortem. None of the bodies have any bruise marks, he said.

"The heatwave is extreme and everyone needs to take precautions," the DCP added. More details are awaited. (ANI)

