Left Menu

UP: 9 found dead in Noida amid severe heatwave, police say exact reason unknown

At least nine persons were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Noida amid a severe heatwave, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2024 08:17 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 08:17 IST
UP: 9 found dead in Noida amid severe heatwave, police say exact reason unknown
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least nine persons were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Noida amid a severe heatwave, police said on Wednesday. The police said that the exact reason for the death is not yet known.

"In police station area sector 39, phase one and sector 18, unidentified bodies have been found," Noida DCP Vidya Sagar Mishra told ANI on Wednesday. The DCP further said that the attempts to identify the bodies are underway and they have been sent for postmortem. None of the bodies have any bruise marks, he said.

"The heatwave is extreme and everyone needs to take precautions," the DCP added. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024