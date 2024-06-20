MP: Man, 2 minor daughters die after fire breaks out in house in Gwalior

A man and his two minor daughters died after a massive fire broke out in his house in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, an official said on Thursday. The incident occurred in Kailash Nagar, Bahodapur locality in the district in the early hours of Thursday when the victims were sleeping, Gwalior Municipal Corporation's Deputy Commissioner and Fire Officer, Atibal Singh Yadav told ANI.

"We received information about the incident at around 3 am after which fire tenders rushed to the spot. After the intensive effort of half an hour, we were able to control the fire. Later on we rescued all the three persons in which a daughter was alive and was immediately sent to hospital but she was declared brought dead. A total of three persons died in the incident," he said Those who died were identified as house owner Vijay Gupta and her two minor daughters. Vijay's wife and his son had gone to her maternal house, the officer said.

"Prima facie, it appeared that fire broke out in the kitchen of the house and reached the godown constructed below the house where dry fruits material were kept. When it turned into high flame then they came to know about the fire and screamed for help," Yadav said. Vijay and his daughters mainly died because of suffocation, they didn't have burn injuries, he added. (ANI)

